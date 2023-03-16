Man arrested in sex attacks at Pine Hills bus stops

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in a series of bus stop sex attacks in the Pine Hills area of Orange County, Sheriff John Mina announced.

Deputies arrested Nelson Odige, 30, on charges stemming from four different sexual assaults from Jan. 1 to Feb. 25, all occurring at bus stops along or near Hiawassee Road.

Mina said detectives were able to see some similarities in the cases, and with the help of victims they were able to identify a vehicle of interest, which led to a person of interest.

Mina said Odige confessed to the sexual assaults.

“So he did live close by to that area. And so what he would do is he worked in an overnight job and then on the way home from his overnight shift. He would target these bus stops and Haitian women,” Odige said.

Mina said the sheriff’s office would be putting out something in Creole to the Haitian community to find any more victims who were afraid to report an attack.

“We’re extremely happy this predator is off the streets, and I will also say that we’re also asking if there may be any other victims who may have been afraid to come forward or concerned about their safety,” Mina said, “If you were a victim and had not reported yet, we want you to come forward and we want to make sure this predator stays behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Odige is jailed without bond.

ARRESTED: Pine Hills Rapist, Nelson Odige, 30, responsible for four sexual attacks on women on or near Hiawassee Road between Jan 1 and Feb 25. Thanks to cooperative victims & dogged detective work, he’s behind bars where he belongs. pic.twitter.com/I5lo2dZmhK — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 16, 2023

