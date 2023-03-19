Some Gerber baby formula recalled due to bacteria risk, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall on some Gerber infant formula due to the potential presence of bacteria.

Perrigo Company plc issued the voluntary recall on certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM powdered infant formula in the U.S. on Friday.

According to a news release, the affected products were manufactured at the company’s Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility from Jan. 2 to Jan. 18.

The FDA said the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii – a bacteria commonly found in the environment.

According to the release, the bacteria causes no symptoms in most people, but in some – particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems – fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.

The FDA announced that no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of the bacteria, no adverse events have been reported and no other products manufactured at this facility or any other of Perrigo’s facilities are affected by this recall.

The formula was sold at retailed across the U.S., according to the release. Consumers who purchased the product after March 5 should look for the following lot codes and “use by” dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL202

4301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

The FDA said consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber Good Start by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

