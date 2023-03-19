Frozen fruit sold at Florida grocery store recalled due to Hepatitis A risk

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall on packages of frozen organic strawberries and frozen organic tropical blend due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

According to a news release, the Scenic Fruit Company from Gresham, Oregon issued the recall for frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s.

A breakdown of where the products were distributed shows the only packages affecting Florida are the Organic Tropical FruitBlend containing pineapple, bananas, strawberries and mango sold at Trader Joe’s.

According to the FDA, they are investigating the outbreak in coordination with the CDC.

The 16 ounce package has the UPC number 00511919 and has the following best by dates:

04/25/24

05/12/24

05/23/24

05/30/24

06/07/24

The following products are subject to the recall. (FDA)

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food.

It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

According to the FDA, although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund.

Customers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.

