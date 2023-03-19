Spring break broke Orlando International Airport’s daily departure record, leaders say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders at Orlando International Airport said the spring break travel period helped them to break a record number of departing passengers.

MCO said its busiest departure day in history was on March 11 with more than 95,000 departing passengers. That’s almost 5,000 more than the previous mark set in 2019. The following day was the second-busiest in airport history with nearly 93,000 passengers.

Leaders predict nearly 7.3 million departing passengers to travel through MCO during the 46-day spring break travel period, which runs from March 4 through April 18.

Angela Munsell and her family visited Orlando from Michigan this past weekend. They told News 6 their travel was pretty smooth out of MCO.

“It seems like they have everything pretty streamlined, and we haven’t come across any hiccups yet,” Munsell said.

We met Aaron Boyd and his family at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, heading toward a cruise for his 39th birthday.

“It’s about 24 of us. We’re getting on a Norwegian premium, a brand-new ship,” Boyd said. “We’re going to eat at the steakhouse and just rock the boat, have a good time.”

“We’re heading on a cruise to celebrate my godson’s birthday, the birthday man,” said Shona Moreland.

They’re from Indianapolis and they’re ready to enjoy some time away from the wintry weather.

Kristin Clift and her family just got back from a cruise and also spent time at Disney Springs. Her two kids couldn’t be more excited.

“Yes, it was my birthday on the first day,” her 5-year-old said.

