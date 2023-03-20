Celebrate all things Latin at Festival Latino in downtown Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Downtown Ocala is bringing the fiesta to your doorstep this weekend so get ready to dance the night away.

The Festival Latino will be returning to Ocala for the third year at Citizens’ Circle. The Latin celebration will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The multicultural festival will feature live music, food trucks, artisans and vendors. It will also include gifts, raffles, photo kiosks and handcraft activities.

The festival’s lineup of entertainment will showcase artists such as Plena de Barrio, the group Mariachi America Canta, the DJ Joe Ortiz and the group Kon Klase.

The celebration will also showcase different foods, music and cultures from various different Latin American countries.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit the Festival Latino downtown Ocala Facebook page.

