Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival to return for paw-some weekend in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – If you and your four-legged pal are in search for some festival fun, cancel your plans this weekend because the Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival is coming to Sanford.

The 11th annual festival will take place in historic downtown Sanford between the two businesses West End Trading Co. and Celery City Craft Beer Garden.

The wonder-fur celebration will be on Saturday, March 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Doors for the festival will open at 12 p.m.

The festival will feature craft beer to taste from over 100 breweries, music, entertainment, food vendors and food trucks.

The event serves as a fundraiser to local animal rescue charities such as Dolly’s Foundation and Pet Rescue by Judy. All proceeds collected from ticket sales will go directly to the charities.

The festival is free for attendants, however those interested in sampling beer must have a ticket. Those interested in purchasing a ticket must also be 21 or older.

General admission tickets are priced at $50 while VIP tickets cost $65 and allow participants to enter the festival one hour early. VIP tickets purchased the day of the event are priced at $75 and general admission will be $60.

For more information, visit downtown Sanford’s website or the Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival Facebook page.

