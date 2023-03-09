60º

Soothe your soul at the Apopka International Jazz Festival

Appease all your senses by munching on quality food

Crystal Tisme, Digital Intern

Closing the Swingin Stage, Peabo Bryson with his acoustic guitar sings "If Ever You're In My Arms Again." (Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka International Jazz Festival will host a one-day event later this month featuring world-renowned contemporary jazz and R&B artists while giving back to music youth programs.

This event will be held at the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The lineup includes the Special Formula Band, Kim and Kayla Waters, Ken Ford, and Peabo Bryson. All of these performers are known for their mastery of jazz and soul, according to organizers.

While relaxing during the musical performances, visitors can also enjoy more than 10 food truck options.

This event will take place rain or shine, organizers said.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit the Apopka International Jazz Festival’s website.

