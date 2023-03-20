Florida gas prices rise 15 cents, but expected to drop. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Florida gas prices rose 15 cents per gallon last week, those numbers are expected to drop soon, according to AAA.

The average in the state on Sunday was $3.46 per gallon, 12 cents less than 2023′s high of $3.58 per gallon.

Prices are expected to drop, however, as oil prices reach new lows this year. The U.S. price of oil dropped 13% last week, for a total loss of 17% over two weeks, according to AAA.

“There were significant losses in the oil market last week, which should enable gas prices to move lower again,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “The failure of two U.S. banks raised concerns of a global recession that could eventually hamper fuel demand.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Naples ($3.52), Port St. Lucie ($3.51)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.18), Pensacola ($3.22)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your area.

Pay with cash as some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove extra weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.

Drive conservatively as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

