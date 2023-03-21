Teen arrested, charged as an adult in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in a shooting that happened in January near an apartment complex on Semoran Boulevard.

Orlando police say someone in a black SUV shot into a silver BMW at the intersection of Semoran and Lake Margaret Drive just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 18. The shooting was captured on street cameras. Police say the driver was shot in the head, then drove across all lanes of Semoran Boulevard and into the parking lot of the Harbor Beach Apartments.

Police used the video from the street cameras and another video from a nearby Walmart parking lot to identify the people who were in the black SUV, all of whom were under 18. Police said the shooting stemmed from an angry confrontation initiated by the gunshot victim, who was angry that the driver of the black SUV did not proceed through a stop sign right away.

One of the witnesses told police, according to an arrest affidavit, that the driver of the silver BMW said an expletive, which angered one of the passengers, identified as 15-year-old Rjaven McKenzie. The witness told police the BMW driver appeared to be getting something out from under their seat, and that’s when they say McKenzie fired two rounds from his gun.

Rjaven McKenzie.

Police said no gun or other weapon was found in the BMW when they searched it. The witness told police that McKenzie had a “ghost gun,” which is a gun that has had its serial number scratched off.

McKenzie faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, shooting into a vehicle, destroying evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor.

