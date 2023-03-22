‘Donuts and Drag’ event at Orange County school canceled

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A “Donuts and Drag” event at Boone High School in Orlando was canceled, the school’s principal announced Wednesday.

According to the principal, Hector Maestre, one of the after-school clubs had invited a guest speaker — drag queen Jason DeShazo a.k.a. “Momma Ashley Rose” — to attend their meeting on Thursday.

Maestre said that the event wasn’t a drag performance, but it was set to be the third year the speaker had addressed the club.

As a result of a call from the Florida Department of Education, the event had to be canceled, Maestre said.

According to him, the department voiced concerns over whether the event was age and developmentally appropriate, indicating that administrators, teachers or staff members in attendance could be investigated and have their professional licenses jeopardized.

DeShazo’s Rose Dynasty Foundation is a charitable group that raises money for nonprofits and community outreach through events in Central and North-Central Florida.

DeShazo told News 6 that he was “shocked and dismayed” upon hearing the news.

“It has been proven that our events are positive, educational and beneficial,” DeShazo wrote. “We strive to provide a safe space for everyone, and that should be something that we can all agree on.”

News 6 has reached out to the Florida Department of Education and is awaiting a response.

