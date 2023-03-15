Florida targets Miami hotel’s liquor license after children allowed at drag queen Christmas show

MIAMI – Florida officials are revoking the liquor license from a Miami hotel after it hosted a Christmastime drag performance last year, according to state records released Tuesday.

The records show that around Dec. 27, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned the Hyatt Regency Miami after the hotel decided to host “A Drag Queen Christmas” show.

In a complaint, DBPR officials stated that the show used “targeted, Christmas-themed promotional materials that did not provide notice as to the sexually explicit nature of the Show’s performances or other content.”

The complaint shows the following features were included during the show.

performers forcibly penetrating or rubbing their exposed prosthetic female breasts against the faces or oral cavities of audience members

intentionally exposing performers’ prosthetic female breasts and genitalia to the audience

intentionally exposing performers’ buttocks to the audience

simulating masturbation through performers’ digitally penetrating prosthetic female genital

graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion

sexualized parodies of popular children’s Christmas songs

Examples provided in the DBPR's complaint against Hyatt Regency Miami (Department of Business and Professional Regulation)

Despite the sexual material included in the performance, children were allowed to attend if accompanied by an adult, DBPR officials said. However, doing so violated state law, state records show.

As a result, DBPR announced that it would revoke the hotel’s license for sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

“Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children, and doing so violates Florida law,” Bryan Griffin, press secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor, said.

The department also went after the liquor license of The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation in February after that venue hosted a similar show by the same drag group, Drag Fans. According to state officials, children were also allowed in during that performance, prompting the punitive actions.

The full text of the administrative complaint filed against the Hyatt Regency Miami has been attached and can be read below.

