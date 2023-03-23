Benjamin Holmes to be sentenced in 2001 murder of UCF student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Benjamin Holmes, the man found guilty for the murder of UCF student Christine Franke, is set to be sentenced Thursday.

In February, Holmes was convicted of killing Christine Franke, 25, during a robbery at her Audubon Park apartment on Oct. 21, 2001.

Holmes wasn’t arrested in connection with the fatal shooting until 2018, when a man who had never heard of Franke or the news surrounding her death submitted his DNA to a genealogy database, leading detectives to his potential relative, Holmes.

Investigators had uploaded Holmes’ genetic data using DNA extracted from semen found at the crime scene to GEDmatch, a free online database used by genealogists and amateur researchers to identify potential relatives.

They then learned that John Hogan, who had uploaded his genetic data, was a second cousin of Holmes.

“When you told me that my DNA helped solve a 17-year cold case murder, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Hogan in a previous interview with News 6 after learning of his role in the homicide investigation when he was contacted by a News 6 reporter.

The defense has argued Holmes’ DNA was planted at the crime scene.

Holmes, who faces life in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. Thursday.

