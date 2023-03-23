83º

Suspect caught in Georgia after death of man found shot near Orlando 7-Eleven, police say

Horace Davidson Jr. accused of shooting man on March 17

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Horace Davidson Jr. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando say a man has been arrested in Georgia on charges related to a shooting victim found near a 7-Eleven last week.

Police say Horace Davidson Jr., 43, was arrested by law enforcement as he got off a bus from Florida in Macon, Georgia.

Davidson is accused of shooting Marquis Perez, 33, on Friday, March 17. Perez was found with a gunshot wound near the 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive and taken to AdventHealth East, where he was pronounced dead.

Davidson faces first-degree homicide charges and will be extradited to Orange County, police said.

