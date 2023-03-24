WATCH LIVE: Family of Tristyn Bailey to speak after Aiden Fucci sentenced to life in prison

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – After two days of graphic and often emotional testimony, Judge R. Lee Smith on Friday sentenced 16-year-old Aiden Fucci to life in prison for killing his 13-year-old schoolmate in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day in 2021.

Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, admitting to brutally stabbing Tristyn Bailey more than 100 times in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac in the quiet Durbin Crossing neighborhood.

Tristyn’s family, prosecutors and the St. Johns County sheriff are expected to speak at a post-sentencing news conference, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Fucci’s defense attorneys had asked Smith to sentence the teen to 40 years. Prosecutors wanted Fucci to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Because of Fucci’s status as a juvenile, he was not eligible for the death penalty, and he will be eligible for a review in 25 years.

During a powerfully emotional day in court Wednesday, Tristyn’s loved ones made it very clear they never wanted Fucci released.

“Aiden Fucci made a heinous decision on May 9, 2021, and took the very life that I brought into this world,” Tristyn’s mother, Stacy Bailey, said through sobs from the witness stand. “Please do not for one second think that he could be rehabilitated at any point. He is beyond saving.”

The only family member who came to speak on Fucci’s behalf was his grandmother, who offered a tearful apology to the Bailey family in the gallery and begged the judge not to sentence him to life.

“Please don’t take him out of our lives forever. I know there is some good in Aiden,” she told the judge.

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, didn’t come to court, instead sending a letter to Judge Smith, asking for mercy and saying “he is not beyond saving.”