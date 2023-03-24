Clermont police seek help IDing suspected catalytic converter thieves

The Clermont Police Department published a tweet Friday seeking the public's help in identifying multiple subjects of interest. The tweet included pictures of the vehicle and the suspected thieves.

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying multiple people in connection with the theft of numerous catalytic converters.

The call for help was made by police Friday in a tweet that included pictures of the subjects of interests.

Clermont police said the theft occurred Thursday at Strada Services, an electricity and security company.

The suspected thieves arrived in a silver or gray BMW Sedan, according to police.

The tweet also shows the culprits kneeling beneath a car with tools in hand.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

