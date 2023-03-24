80-year-old dies after bike, golf cart collide in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old man from The Villages died Friday morning in a crash involving a bicycle and a golf cart, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8:25 a.m. on Hillsborough Trail at Ichabod Way in Sumter County.

The FHP said the man was riding a bike west on Hillsborough Trail when a golf cart driven by a 69-year-old New York woman, who was traveling east on Hillsborough, turned onto Ichabod Way and into the bicyclist’s direct path.

The bicyclist struck the front of the golf cart and was thrown onto the roadway, the FHP said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to an FHP crash report.

The woman, who was not injured, said she didn’t see the bicycle due to the glare of the sun, according to troopers.

An investigation is ongoing.

