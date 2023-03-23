Woman arrested after fleeing Flagler traffic stop into Volusia at 110+ mph, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday in Volusia County after being located in a ditch off of State Road 11 with the crashed Ford Mustang that Flagler deputies said she used to flee an attempted traffic stop in Bunnell at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Barbara Ray drove at such a high rate of speed on southbound U.S. 1 that Flagler deputies said they were unable to deploy Stop Sticks before the Mustang entered northbound Interstate 95. Thinking she may exit the roadway at some point, deputies stationed themselves at exits along I-95 in preparation for it, with one deputy encountering Ray as she tried to exit onto State Road 100.

Ray was still traveling at a high rate of speed however, clocked at over 100 mph, negating the deputy’s attempt to stop the Mustang, officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A Flagler deputy and a Bunnell police officer successfully deployed Stop Sticks near the Flagler County Courthouse, according to a news release. The Mustang continued down southbound SR-11 toward Volusia County while two of its tires were increasingly shred to pieces, officials said.

Ray made it to Volusia County, where a local deputy said the Mustang was still traveling at high speeds, confirmed at more than 110 mph, the release states. Ray and the vehicle were found in a ditch a short time later, deputies said.

Mustang driven by Barbara Ray. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Ray faces charges in Flagler County of reckless driving, fleeing/eluding law enforcement with disregard for the safety of persons or property, resisting an officer without violence and failure to obey a lawful order. In Volusia County, Ray faces a charge of fleeing/eluding law enforcement, records show.

At last check, Ray was being held at the Volusia branch jail on $2,500 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: