Man hits 100 mph while taking girlfriend to Taco Bell job interview, police say

PALM BAY. Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday on allegations of speeding at 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, police said.

According to a Palm Bay police affidavit, Pierre Jackson, 22, was driving along DeGroodt Road near Falls Church Road when he began zipping through traffic in a black Mercedes.

Police said that Jackson passed an unmarked police vehicle in a no-passing zone and continued to “split the lane,” which caused a white pickup truck to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with the Mercedes.

After pulling Jackson over, police saw that there were three children in the vehicle, and Jackson told police he was speeding to get his girlfriend to a job interview at Taco Bell, according to the affidavit.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Jackson also informed officers that his license was suspended, and police confirmed that he has a history of traffic citations, the affidavit stated.

Jackson was taken to the Brevard County Jail and faces charges of reckless driving, habitual traffic offender and three counts of child neglect.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: