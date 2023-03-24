15-year-old hit by car, seriously injured while walking across street in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was struck by a car and airlifted with serious injuries Wednesday in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near East Lake Reserve Boulevard in St. Cloud.

The FHP said a 2004 Ford Mustang driven by a 24-year-old St. Cloud man was traveling south on Narcoossee Road when the boy walked into the direct path of the car. The Mustang hit the boy, who was not in a crosswalk, according to troopers.

The victim was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital, the FHP said.

The driver was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to the FHP.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

