18 students treated, 2 hospitalized for heat exhaustion after evacuation at Colonial High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Twenty students total were treated for heat exhaustion after being evacuated outside Colonial High School following a “situation” Thursday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

In a message to News 6, OCFR said that while students waited for deputies to clear the school, 20 students began showing symptoms of heat exhaustion. Two of those students were taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

OCFR urged others to avoid the area if possible due to traffic in the area being congested with parents and buses.

Line of buses near Colonial High School following evacuation of students (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

No information has been provided on the cause of the evacuation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

