Orange County Animal Services to host adoption event for shelter’s longest resident dog

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Animal Services announced plans to host “Pick Nick Saturday,” an adoption event aimed at finding its longest resident dog, 3-year-old Nicholas, a home.

Nicholas has been at the shelter for about 95 days now as he was brought in on Dec. 18, 2022.

Nick was found by a resident at a nearby intersection, and unfortunately no one came forward to claim him, so he has no backstory, according to shelter officials.

Diana Summers, manager of the Orange County Animal Services, said in a news release that Nick has become a favorite among staff and they have learned more about his personality.

“During that time he’s become a favorite of our staff and volunteers; he has a sweet demeanor and is a young healthy dog, estimated to be around three years old. We’ve done so much to highlight this guy – including a special banner on his cage to draw attention, flyers in his honor posted up around the building, multiple pushes for him on our social media platforms but still sadly haven’t found his right person. We’re hoping by hosting this event we can match him the family he deserves.” Manage of Orange County Animal Services

Summers also said that Nick loves to play with toys, is easy to manage on walks and loves treats to learn new things.

Nick’s adoption fee is $55 and he has already been neutered, vaccinated. and microchipped.

The event will take place at the shelter during its normal hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

