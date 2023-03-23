Find a furry friend at the Sumter County adoption eggstravaganza

Dog and cat, lying together, isolated on white

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County Animal Services is hosting an Easter-themed adoption eggstravaganza that gives a variety of cats and dogs the chance to find their “furever” homes.

The event is being held from March 23 to April 8 at Sumter County Animal Services.

According to a news release, there are plenty of cats and dogs to choose from whether you’re looking for a kitten or senior dog.

Most of the dogs are medium-sized, ranging from 40 to 70 pounds.

Puppies and kittens are only able to be fostered until they are old enough to get spayed or neutered.

All adoptions come with the animal vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped plus they will receive heartworm and flea prevention while at the shelter. Sumter County residents will also receive a free county tag.

Take a trip to the shelter or visit its website for more information.

