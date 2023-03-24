85º

‘Fireball’ seen in skies over Florida possibly space junk, expert says

Astronomer said he’s been tracking remains of Chinese rocket

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Those who looked up in the sky early Thursday might have seen a long streak of light bursting in the skies over Florida, according to a video sent to News 6.

A viewer named Damian Icenhour took the video, showing what he noticed over Port Orange in the early hours of the morning.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than a dozen reports came in Thursday morning about a “fireball” seen overhead all across Florida.

However, the AMS announced that it was most likely just the re-entry of a spacecraft into Earth’s atmosphere.

Astronomer Joseph Remis stated that he’s been tracking the remains of a Chinese rocket, which he predicted would burn up over Florida around the same time, meaning that the “fireball” was likely just space junk.

