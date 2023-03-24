🌼Gowns made of hundreds of flowers featured at Orlando museum fundraiser

ORLANDO, Fla. – Would you wear a gown made of flowers? The floral couture is all part of the Art in Bloom, a spring fundraiser benefitting the Orlando Museum of Art.

Katrina Luoni has experience as a visual stylist for retail stores, but the displays she created for the event are something she’s never done before—creating dresses made fully of flowers.

“It’s a long process to source all of the materials and get them together before you even start building.... The mechanics is another aspect that gets done first before building with flowers on top,” Luoni said.

Luoni created three dresses, taking two months and hundreds of hours of work per dress.

From headwear to shoes, the outifts contain hundreds of dried and silk flowers adorned with different grasses.

Her favorite piece? The eye-catching red dress called “Dulce.”

“I saw a Dulce & Gabanna gown in Vogue and it was so beautiful and that inspired me to make this dress out of red roses and peonies. She has a giant bustle hoop skirt underneath to help keep the shape. There’s also yards and yards of black tulle,” Luoni said.

The dress has a slit in the front and hits the floor as a train of floating roses. Luoni said she doesn’t expect anyone to actually wear it, but admire the design and gain inspiration from the pieces.

“If you were 6 feet 2 inches and size one you can wear this dress,” Luoni laughed.

It’s just one of dozens of displays at the Art in Bloom event highlighting the beauty and versatility of flowers and plants.

The event raises money for the Orlando Museum of Art, put on by Council of 101, promoting cultural development and appreciation for art.

“It’s a great comradery for a really good cause because it’s all about raising money for Orlando Museum of Art and I think we’re all art lovers and we have a really fun time raising money for them and we’re happy to do it,” Luoni said.

Many of the floral displays are inspired by the art pieces throughout the museum, some made entirely of real flowers and plants.

“This is a piece by April Gornik,” said Council of 101 President Linda Cegelis, pointing to a landscape painting. “The floral designer saw this piece and interpreted it with dried flowers, live plants and a symbolic rain. It’s an absolutely breathtaking floral design by Fairbanks Florist with this dramatic display. I think it engages everybody in the art, seeing it in a new way.”

Art in Bloom also promotes local businesses with a farmers market and table displays featuring products from local shops like Bamboo & Foo.

“We specialize in vintage and antique home décor. Everything on our table came from the shop. We love Foo Dogs, that’s in our name. Foo Dogs are an Asian symbol of protection for your home and so we have all different colors, shapes, sizes that we displayed for the event,” co-owner Laurie Stephens said.

You can attend to give back, but also leave with some spring inspiration and maybe a piece of floral fashion of your own, like handmade floral fascinators created by Luoni and her team.

The event also includes a café with baked goods, outdoor farmers market and book signings from some special designers and artists. Art in Bloom runs all weekend at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Daily show features

Antique Dealers

Appraisal Days

Art Auction

Blooming Orchids

Café 101

Floral Interpretations

Outdoor Farmers Market

Tables in Bloom

Events presented by Council of 101, including Art in Bloom, have raised more than $13 million over the years, benefitting the Orlando Museum of Art’s educational and life-long learning programs. These programs reach deep into the community by helping many that are in different walks of life, ages and income groups.

General admission tickets

$20 adults / $12 children (ages 3-12) / $12 seniors (60+), military, first responders

Tickets for general admission and all events are on sale now on Eventbrite. Admission includes access to the museum’s current exhibitions, Art in Bloom and Cafe 101. Parking is available on-site for $7.

Advanced, online ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Show Hours

Friday, March 24, 2023 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2023 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2023 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Special Events

Friday, March 24

VIP Champagne Reception with Amanda Lindroth

Enjoy an up close and personal VIP bunch with international designer & author of “Island Hopping: Amanda Lindroth Design.”

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

$ 130 per person

Special Guest Amanda Lindroth Lecture & Book Signing

Please join us to hear Amanda Lindroth speak on her love of classical architecture and timeless interiors which are layered with comfort and breezy elegance.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$ 50 per person / includes presentation and book signing

Saturday, March 25

Mystery Home Tour

Hop on board! Guests will be transported by bus from the Orlando Museum of Art to the undisclosed mystery home. Once guests arrive, they will hear about the beautiful antiques and special features of the awe-inspiring home. This event has very limited availability and will sell out quickly.

Four tours on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — check website for details

$ 50 per person / includes show admission

VIP champagne reception with Jill Steenhuis

Jill Steenhuis, impressionist & author of “Art, Soul & Destiny” will gather for an intimate brunch where guests will have an exclusive presentation from the artist, as well as a book signing.

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

$130 per person

Special guest impressionist Jill Steenhuis Lecture & live painting demonstration

Guests will be able to experience a live painting demonstration by French impressionist Jill Steenhuis.

11:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.

$50 per person / includes presentation, live drawing and book signing

Sunday, March 26

Pastels workshop with impressionist Jill Steenhuis

More than just a drawing class, Jill’s workshop invites you to stretch yourself and go beyond your ordinary perceptions. Experience the creative process of taking beauty in through the senses and activating unique artistic expression with this pastel workshop.

12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

$250 per person

Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26

What’s it Worth? appraisals

Do you have a family heirloom or interesting “find?” Antiques expert and show manager Charlie Miller will give you a professional appraisal of your treasure.

12:00 - 2:00pm

$10 per item / Verbal appraisal only / General admission ticket required

Reservations required. Reservations begin at 11:00 am Saturday and Sunday

Limited to two items per person

For more information, please visit the website or call 407-896-4231 ext. 254.

