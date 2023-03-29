Brevard County School Board places interim superintendent on leave

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board voted unanimously during its Tuesday night meeting to place the district’s interim superintendent, Dr. Robert Schiller, on administrative leave.

Schiller held the position for just weeks after being voted into the role by the school board in December.

School Board Chair Matt Susin said Schiller made requests to amend his contract before the end of his tenure in May. Susin said that he did not believe he had the power to approve those requests, so he brought them before the board to discuss.

However, Schiller said he asked Susin not to do that. Instead, Schiller said he wouldn’t be discussing the issue without his attorney.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“I strongly advised you not to proceed with this topic,” Schiller said. “This is a horrendous demonstration... that potential candidates have witnessed.”

The school board made it clear that they were not negotiating his contract at that time.

School board members said that they were also suspending Schiller while they investigate accusations against him, though no specific details were provided about what those accusations entail.

“I would like to say that there are some other things there that I would not mention in public,” board member Jennifer Jenkins said. “I would like to just investigate, do that kind of stuff, and just let Dr. Schiller know.”

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear whether the board will be amending Schiller’s contract.

In the meantime, the board appointed Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Sue Hann as acting superintendent.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: