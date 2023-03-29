Police name person of interest in Holly Hill homicide

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Holly Hill police have named a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide.

Police said they responded to 1757 N. Nova Road Unit 107 around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers said they discovered that the victim, identified as 24-year-old Lawrence Davis, had been taken to a Daytona Beach hospital by family members in the aftermath of the shooting.

According to the department, Davis was then taken as a trauma alert to another hospital, where he died.

Police later identified the person of interest as Kurtis Maurice Elliott, 19, who they said has multiple warrants out of Volusia County with nationwide extradition for failure to appear, burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer and fleeing and eluding.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Investigator Andrew Barrett at 386-248-9486 or email abarrett@hollyhillfl.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

