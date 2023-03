ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death late Tuesday at an Orange County condo complex, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. at the Lemon Tree Condominiums off Texas Avenue.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the complex and found a man in his 30s who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.