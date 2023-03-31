1 arrested, 1 sought in shooting of well-known promoter found dead in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – One man was arrested and another is sought in the shooting of a well-known promoter who was found dead at his condo complex in January, according to police.

Dereck Lavon Cummings, 31, was found dead Jan. 28 at the Carrington Park Condominiums. Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said Daquan Woods, 21, was arrested Tuesday near his home in Apopka and an arrest warrant has been issued for Bobby Houston Bridges, 28.

The Casselberry Police Department said Bridges is known to live in the Apopka area and visits the Atlanta area. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bobby Houston Bridges (Casselberry Police Department)

Krantz said evidence shows Cummings was approached by the two men who tried to rob him. He described Cummings as heroic, saying he led the two suspects away from his home where his family was.

“During the confrontation, he fled to the other end of the complex to get away,” Krantz said.

The police chief said it is believed the two followed Cummings from a restaurant back to his home at the Carrington Park Condominiums.

“We’re confident that we can demonstrate that our suspects were watching him to leave... and we believe we’ll be able to demonstrate that through our investigative work,” Krantz said. “... Rest assured, we’re still not done.”

In a news release after the shooting, Casselberry police said Cummings was found near a vehicle that had significant damage.

Tuwanan Ware, the victim’s mother, told News 6 after the shooting that she was picking up her grandchildren and couldn’t see much of the scene at the time. It was when she was talking with Cummings’ girlfriend about the situation that she learned her son did not come home that night.

Ware said her son was a loving father and well-known Orlando promoter who went by the name Antwuan Miles.

The stage name Antwuan comes from a relative whom Cummings admired as a child.

Anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or report anonymously to 1-800-423-8477.

Krantz said an investigation is ongoing.

