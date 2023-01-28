Shooting investigated, body located near condominiums in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Police and deputies’ response to a shooting incident early Saturday in Casselberry turned up a damaged vehicle, shell casings and a body, all located not far from a condo complex, according to a statement.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Casper Lane, with police noting the scene’s close proximity to Carrington Park Condominiums.

Casselberry police assembling a determination of what happened, with help from Seminole County deputies, observed damage done to a vehicle and shell casings, adding " a deceased individual was located a short distance away,” the statement reads.

Police believe the incident began as a dispute between two people known to each other, leading officers to state no active threat remains to the public at the time of this writing, according to the statement.

No further details would be immediately shared as an investigation continues, police said.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of where the scene was established and not necessarily its exact location.

