19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says

COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend.

Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.

[TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans controversy | Become a News 6 Insider]

Witnesses said Skinner was talking to two other men when the victim approached Skinner and tried to talk to him. According to the arrest affidavit, Skinner and the victim exchanged words, then Skinner went to his vehicle to get something with the victim following. The two then returned to the woods and Skinner produced a pistol and told the victim to leave him alone.

A witness told the sheriff’s office that Skinner continued to go deeper into the woods with the victim continuing to follow and trying to engage with Skinner. Witnesses said they then heard three “pops” and saw Skinner run to his vehicle and drive away.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

A witness identified Skinner out of a photo lineup. He was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: