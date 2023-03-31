Seminole County Fair offers sensory-friendly day for final weekend

The Osceola County Fair starts Friday and will run through Feb. 20.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fair is offering a sensory-friendly day this weekend for families with children and teens with special needs.

The fair at the Seminole Towne Center Mall is hosting a “sensory sensitive” experience on Sunday, partnering with the nonprofit Special Needs Advocacy Program. Sunday also marks Autism Awareness Day.

“Children and teens with special needs are welcomed at the Seminole County Fair for a more relaxing situation without wild lights, loud music and sound effects,” Marty Biniasz with the Seminole County Fair said in a statement. “Families from across the Orlando region are encouraged to participate.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The experience will turn off flashing lights, music and other sounds to give these guests an opportunity to enjoy the fair.

The fair will have its Sensory Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Sensory hours take place as the gates open for the day meaning fewer people on the grounds making it easier for individuals who might need extra time or have difficulty with larger crowds,” a release said.

There is free admission and free parking.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: