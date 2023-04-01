Search on for 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, missing out of Lakeland, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 76-year-old man who left his Lakeland home Friday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Oswald Augustus Tate drove from Patricia Place around 10 p.m. Friday in his black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Florida tag IE73VH, an extended cab and likely some duct tape over the tail lights, officials said. Tate has Alzheimer’s, diabetes and cancer, a news release states, and he was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday in Clearwater.

Tate is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has gray hair and weighs 220 pounds, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray and black Under Armour shirt, ripped blue jeans and silver and black slides.

Anyone who sees Tate or has knowledge of his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

