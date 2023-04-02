Man accused of shooting into Cocoa home, stealing car arrested after 8-hour standoff, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man accused of shooting inside a home and stealing a car in Cocoa was arrested Sunday after an 8-hour standoff with police, the department said.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Carolina Ave. just after 9 p.m. Saturday. According to officers, the victim told them a man, later identified as 27-year-old Raekwon Glover, fired shots into the home and stole their vehicle.

Then, at 8 a.m. Sunday, police said they located the vehicle back at the home where the shooting was initially reported. Two women were on scene and not injured, officers added.

According to the department, police believed the suspect was still in the home with a weapon and called in SWAT officers and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad to assist.

[TRENDING: Lakeland man arrested minutes after hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist, sheriff’s office says | Firefighters vigilant in Seminole County as burn bans continue | Become a News 6 Insider]

Glover was in the home about 8 hours before peacefully surrendering, officers said.

He faces charges for grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation, shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, improper display of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: