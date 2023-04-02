Salmon sold at Publix stores recalled due to Listeria risk, FDA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Seven Seas International USA, LLC is voluntarily recalling 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon sold exclusively at Publix stores.

Seven Seas International, based in St. Petersburg, Fla., said the salmon recall is because Listeria monocytogenes may be present in some product.

According to the FDA, the issue was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The FDA noted that Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in preschool age children, older adults, or people who are immune compromised. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the product with the below lot code are advised not to consume it and return it to the store where it was originally purchased for a full refund.

Lot Code/Best By Date: R4058/April 14 2023

According to the FDA, only packages sold prior to March 14, which have a lot code R4058 printed on the clear plastic film that protects the product, are affected by the recall.

Customers who have additional questions or concerns may contact Seven Seas International USA, LLC at 888-27-5668 or visit their website here.

