Megacon Orlando 2023 wraps with full weekend of anime, vendors, more

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days of comics, sci-fi, anime, and humor wrapped up on Sunday at MegaCon Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center.

The event kicked off on Thursday, but Saturday was considered to be the busiest with thousands attending.

Bradley Ramlogan, a Central Florida fan who has attended MegaCon over the past several years, bought the four-day pass to get more bang for his buck.

“It ended up being cheaper,” Ramlogan said.

Ramlogan said many come to the event to find their childhood favorite stars, for example, Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues,” some of the cast from the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” and Karate Kid actor, Ralph Macchio.

Those are just some of the dozens of celebrities who spent all weekend chatting with fans and signing autographs.

Something else fans enjoyed this year were the multiple vendors that sold items like paintings, comics, and collectables you may not find anywhere else.

Ramlogan told News 6 MegaCon is the spot for big anime fans.

“I come for all the anime, and I buy for my collection,” he said.

While many returned to the event this year, it was the first for others who did not know what to really expect.

The event even had food vendors so that fans had a chance to eat, take a break, and chat with other fans.

Ramlogan said this has been the busiest MegaCon since the pandemic started and said if you plan to come next year, coming on a weekday might be best to avoid the large crowds.

“Come earlier in the week because it gets too packed during the weekend. I would go on Thursday or Friday,” he said.

Tickets to MegaCon Orlando 2024, happening Feb. 1-4, are going on sale Monday, April 3, at 1 p.m.

Here are some photos from MegaCon Orlando 2023:

