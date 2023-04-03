🐰Show us your Easter pics! The good, the bad, the bunnies

CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA. – Easter is a hop away and we want to see how your family is celebrating.

The good, the bad, the BUNNIES!

Everything from family photos at church and festive decorated Easter eggs, to #EasterFails like a hilarious bunny video or failed Easter cake attempt we want to see it all. It can be a new or old photo or video.

You can share your Easter pictures and videos on our News 6 PinIT! page. Just use the Holidays Channel and select the Easter category and click the orange “Upload a Pin” button. Then you’ll be prompted to select the photo or video you’d like to share. Don’t forget to add a brief description and then PinIT!

You can also Pin photos using the new and improved (and FREE) News 6 App on your mobile device. Be sure to caption your post with your name and location so we can give you proper credit.

We’ll be sharing some of your photos and videos the week of Easter during our News 6 Newscasts.

Here’s an #EasterFail picture below... It appears this little one’s parents got pretty resourceful when they forgot the Easter basket.