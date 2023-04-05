88º

LIVE

Local News

17-year-old boy on spring break falls to his death from Florida condo balcony, deputies say

Authorities believe alcohol is a factor in teen’s death

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Destin
Police lights generic

DESTIN, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor balcony of a condo in Destin, according to sheriff’s officials.

The teen’s body was found outside the building by someone staying at a nearby condo, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old was from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies described the investigation as a “tragic Spring Break death.”

Officials said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the boy’s death.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email