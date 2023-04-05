17-year-old boy on spring break falls to his death from Florida condo balcony, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor balcony of a condo in Destin, according to sheriff’s officials.

The teen’s body was found outside the building by someone staying at a nearby condo, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old was from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Deputies described the investigation as a “tragic Spring Break death.”

Officials said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the boy’s death.

