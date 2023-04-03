Florida mother stabbed over 100 times before son found dead in alligator’s mouth, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Florida mother found dead in her apartment was stabbed more than 100 times before her son was found dead in an alligator’s mouth, according to new details released by police.

Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was found dead Thursday in her St. Petersburg apartment. Her son, 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, was missing, prompting an Amber Alert. After searching for the boy, the toddler was found in the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway announced that the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy’s mother and their young son.

Jeffery, who worked at a CVS store, and her son were last seen by family members around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police said about three hours later, neighbors heard a loud commotion near their apartment but police were not called.

The next day, Jeffery’s mother contacted the apartment complex property manager after not hearing from her daughter. Police discovered Jeffrey dead in what Holloway described as “a very violent crime scene” in which the woman had been stabbed dozens of times.

According to WTSP-TV, police found over 100 stab wounds on the woman’s body.

Police have not revealed how Taylen Mosley was killed or whether the alligator played any role in his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

