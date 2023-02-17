8-month-old potentially taken by father safely found, Clay deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert on Thursday after a man was accused of taking off with his 8-month-old daughter.

According to the sheriff’s office, 8-month-old Paradise Levy was believed to have been taken by her father, Terry Aries Levy, who left on foot near 1309 Stoneyhill Way around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said they believed Terry Levy caught a ride to Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville, where he was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

At 8:31 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that Paradise Levy had been found by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

#UPDATE - Paradise Levy has been located safely by JSO. We are still actively looking for Terry Levy. https://t.co/xmd0thDiqg — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 17, 2023

Investigators said they received a tip just after 8:30 p.m. that the child was on Shelton Street in Jacksonville, where she was found safely, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

As of Thursday evening, law enforcement said they were still working to find Terry Levy.

“Terry is a career offender,” the sheriff said. “He has a violent criminal history. And if anybody knows where Terry is, please do not confront him. Please call 911 immediately so that we can get him into custody.”

