Florida ban on Chinese-made drones upsets law enforcement, lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Beginning Wednesday, government agencies can no longer use certain brands of drones under a new rule in Florida.

Government agencies are now banned from using drones from “foreign countries of concern.” DJI, a drone maker popular with law enforcement agencies, falls into that category. The company’s drones are made in China.

Republican State Sen. Tom Wright of Volusia County did not mince words at a senate hearing on the topic last month, decrying the rule by the DeSantis administration.

“I am not going to let one officer risk his life or her life because somebody thinks that these things talk to China,” Wright said. “I cannot imagine what China would really want to see when we pull over a DUI, when we give someone a speeding ticket, when we arrest someone for an outstanding warrant.”

Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende said the drones pose a security threat to Florida, citing the state’s military bases and financial industries.

“As a state, we are a high-value target,” Allende said. “Florida has droves of information that our adversaries want on both the civilian and military sides and this can play out in some unexpected ways.”

Some local agencies have shown News 6 how they use their drones — including the New Year’s Eve rescue of passengers on The Wheel at ICON Park.

Some agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department, have used drones made by DJI.

Orlando Police Sergeant David Cruz, said other brands don’t match up to DJI.

“With 5 years of DJI we saw no losses, no issues, no failures,” Cruz said. “In one and a half years, approximately between two different manufacturers, we had a total of five losses. In one year and a half, we had five failures of the manufacturers on the list.”

Another challenge is the cost to replace DJI drones. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19 of their 25 drones are DJI and it will cost millions to replace.

Wright filed a bill to push the deadline back for law enforcement to change the drones they use.

We have reached out to DJI for a comment and have yet to hear back.

