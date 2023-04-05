WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Orange County Sheriff John Mina discusses new Florida permitless carry gun law

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina is speaking at a news conference Wednesday discussing the new permitless carry gun bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week.

The sheriff will join former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is part of the organization Giffords Florida, for the news conference at 11:30 a.m. Giffords is hosting the news conference in Orlando and its mission is to end gun violence in America, according to its website.

DeSantis signed HB 543 into law Monday, which will allow Floridians to carry a concealed firearm without the need for a permit. The governor signed the bill alongside several state leaders and members of law enforcement, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Under the new law, people can now carry concealed firearms without going through background screening and training that is currently required to have a concealed carry license. However, those carrying concealed guns must still have valid IDs with them.

The bill passed the state Senate on Friday after the Republican super majority rejected an amendment to the bill earlier in the week requiring safe storage of firearms. The bill then went to the governor’s desk.

Mina appeared on Apple TV+ talk show “The Problem with Jon Stewart” to discuss permitless carry, saying there is no benefit to the community.

“It has become a political issue and somewhere along the lines we stopped listening to law enforcement, the men and women who patrol the streets every night at risk of their own lives,” Mina said in a clip shared on social media. “ Go ask the street cop what he or she thinks about encountering lots of people with a gun stuck in their waistband. It’s not gonna make our communities safer, it’s gonna make them more dangerous.”

The sheriff shared the clip in a tweet with the caption, “Permit-less carry will only make things more difficult for law enforcement.”

