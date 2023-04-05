Ocala beer and wine festival brings dozens of vendors together to help raise funds for charities

OCALA, Fla. – The Brick City Beer and Wine Festival is back with dozens of vendors, food trucks and family fun.

The annual festival is happening at Citizens’ Circle on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With a little over 30 beer and wine vendors, there is something for everyone.

In addition to beer and wine sampling, there will be a Kids Soda Saloon, craft vendors and a Battle of the Bands.

There will also be food trucks available for snacking:

Curbside Cuisine

Country Boyz BBQ

McFoodland

Krafty Kettle

Ice Cream Mustache

Parking is available at City Hall, Ocala Marion County Transportation and the main parking garage at 504 SE Broadway St.

The event raises money for Interfaith Emergency Services, Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection and Marion Literacy Council.

“We’ve set the bar even higher and aim to raise at least $100,000. With all of us involved in making the BCBF the best event Ocala has, with the biggest hearts, supported by a cast of business leaders, Rotarians, private and public business entities, we believe we can deliver,” the website reads.

Tickets are available online, with options for non-drinking passes. Click here to learn more.

