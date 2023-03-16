Sweet dreams, Orlando: Creative City Project to host relaxing orchestral event

Creative City Project will be hosting the orchestral event from April 7-9 and April 14-16 at 6 and 8 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever used white noise machines or soothing soundtracks to help fall asleep at night?

Well, now, Orlando’s Creative City Project is offering that same relaxing experience with a live orchestral band.

Gather your blankets and pillows to listen—and maybe nod off—as harpist Timbre Cierpke leads an orchestra in the third annual 60-minute Re:Charge performance. Shows will be held from April 7-9 and April 14-16 at 6 and 8 p.m.

Harpist Timbre Cierpke will lead the Re:Charge orchestral performance. (Creative City Project, Adam Sliger)

“We are excited to announce this year’s Re:Charge, which is always an incredibly relaxing and rewarding experience for all of our guests,” Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans said in a news release. “Creative City Project has been busy behind the scenes planning some very big, exciting updates and developments with our 2023-2024 programming, so stay tuned, as we promise to continue delivering the most immersive, imaginative, unforgettable events.”

The event will be held from April 7-9 and April 14-16 at 6 and 8 p.m., according to Creative City Project. (Creative City Project, Adam Sliger)

Tickets are $35 per person. The location for the event will be announced soon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pillow, blanket and/or yoga mat to rest during the performance.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

