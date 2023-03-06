Joan Jett, Night Ranger, Walker Montgomery highlight Ocoee Music Festival

OCOEE, Fla. – If you’re looking to dance and sing the weekend away, the Ocoee Music Festival is the place to be.

The Ocoee Music Festival is making its way back to Central Florida, bringing all the great sounds of rock and country right at your doorstep. The festival will take place over the course of two days from Friday, March 10, to Saturday, March 11, at Bill Breeze Park, 125 N Lakeshore Drive.

The Ocoee Music Festival, originally called the Ocoee Founders’ Day Festival, will have free admission for all attendees. Preferred seating for the festival is sold out.

This year’s entertainment features a lineup of rock stars such as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Night Ranger, along with country stars Chris Janson and Walker Montgomery.

The artists performing on Friday, March 10 at 5 p.m. are The Mavericks, Rocktown, Night Ranger and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Performances on Saturday, March 11, will begin at 4 p.m. and showcase Chris Janson, Walter Montgomery, Niko Moon, Chapel Hart and Mark Houghton.

The festival will feature activities such as a fishing tournament, a 5K run, music entertainment, a marketplace including local businesses and food and drinks from local food vendors.

The event will also include a beer garden, a car show and various children activities such as face painting, carnival rides, a bike fest and contests.

For more information regarding the event, visit the Ocoee Music Festival website.

