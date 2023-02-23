‘Stories told through music:’ Melbourne concert serenades audiences with book-inspired pieces

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Municipal Band is putting on a concert “Inspired by Books” with songs derived from many well-known authors.

The concert on Thursday at the Melbourne Auditorium, located on 625 E Hibiscus Blvd in Melbourne, will begin at 7 p.m. It will also includes a pre-show performance from the Sunshine Brass Quintet.

This concert gives visitors a chance to hear some of their favorite stories told through music.

Staci Rosbury conducts this concert that is inspired by several popular books like “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Harry Potter” and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and food and beverages will be available to purchase.

Click here to learn more.

