Bok Tower Gardens returns their fan-favorite ‘Music under the stars’ series

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The Bok Tower Gardens kicks off their “Music under the stars” series with an opening performance on Mar. 3.

Alison Brown will be performing next Friday starting at 7 p.m. at the Oval park.

According to the events website, Alison Brown is acclaimed to be one of the best progressive banjo players today, and is mainly known for leading an ensemble that successfully plays a mix of folk, jazz, Celtic and Latin.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes before the event for check-in purposes. Late arrivals are not accepted inside after gates close.

Tickets are $35 for members, $45 for non-members, and $50 for tickets bought the day of.

Guests also have the option to purchase tickets for the whole series, which includes four shows altogether. Those tickets are priced at $135 for members and $152 for non-members.

Check out their website to purchase tickets and take a look at other artists coming up in the series.

