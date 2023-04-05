Soaring, flying: Cocoa Beach Air Show features US Air Force Thunderbirds, more performers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Hudson River during a military flyover as part of July 4th celebrations on July 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Cocoa Beach Air Show is soaring over the Florida coast, with appearances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, a B-52 Bomber and more.

The air show is part of a nationwide tour and takes place April 15-16 from 11:45 a.m. through about 3 p.m.

Here is the performer lineup for this year’s air show:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo

Navy EA18 Growler Demo

B-52 Bomber

C-17 Globemaster III Demo

920th Rescue Wing CSAR Demo

Air Force Heritage Flight

John Black

RE/MAX Skydiving Team

Navy Legacy Flight

Brevard Sheriff helicopter

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

The B-52 Bomber is the latest addition to the lineup.

According to the event’s website, the B-52 Bomber, or B-52 Statofortress, is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Even if you are not attending the Cocoa Beach Air Show, traffic in the area is expected to be heavy throughout Cocoa Beach and the surrounding beach areas.

There are VIP and Premium Viewing ticket options for those interested in attending the Cocoa Beach Air Show.

Click here for tickets and any other information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: