These Florida gardens rank among the best in the US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida may not be the Garden State, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have some great places where people can enjoy nature.

A 2023 poll released by Good Plant Care found that five of Florida’s public gardens ranked among the best in the United States.

The organization polled 3,000 people on their favorite public gardens out of 200 across the nation.

Find out which Florida gardens made the cut below.

78. John C. Gifford Arboretum

This botanical garden sitting on the campus of the University of Miami in Coral Gables ranked 78 on the list. The arboretum, which covers an area of about 70 acres, was established in 1947 and named after a former professor of botany at the school.

In addition to the plants from around the world, it features a collection of palm trees, cycads, and bromeliads and doubles as a research and teaching facility for the biology department at the university.

36. The Kampong

One of five tropical botanical gardens in the nation, Coconut Grove’s Kampong ranks 36th. Spanning over 11 acres, it features a wide variety of tropical fruits and palms. The garden was also originally the home of botanist David Fairchild, who traveled the world collecting plants for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It’s open to tours, both self-guided and group, and educational programs.

32. Arboretum of the University of Central Florida

The University of Central Florida’s own 80-acre natural preserve and outdoor classroom is 32nd on the list. The Orlando arboretum is home to over 600 plant species, including native and exotic plants, and features several walking trails, educational displays and research projects.

You can also spot wildlife like birds, turtles and other small animals here.

12. Bok Tower Gardens

This serene Lake Wales-based beauty is 12 on the list and was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., the same man responsible for New York’s Central Park, and founded by Edward W. Bok.

Probably the most defining aspect of these gardens is the 205-foot-tall Singing Tower, which houses a 60-bell carillon. Visitors can wander the nature trails, dotted with rare and endangered species, to the sound of the bells.

4. Florida Botanical Gardens

Based in Largo, this botanical garden is considered the fourth best in the United States. Florida Botanical Gardens spans over 30 acres and features native Florida plants, as well as exotic species. Visitors can explore themed gardens, of the tropical fruit, bromeliad and butterfly variety.

The Pinellas County treasure also has several walking trails, a boardwalk through a wetland and a butterfly house.

