Blue-green algae alert issued for lakes in west Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County announced a health alert on Friday due to the presence of blue-green algae in county lakes.

FDOH officials said that toxins from the algae have been found in the following lakes:

Pioneer Lake (Deltona)

Louise Lake (Deltona)

Bonita Lake (DeBary)

According to the department, blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to humans and animals. They can appear year-round, but they happened more frequently in the summer and fall, FDOH officials explained.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

In a release, FDOH officials provided the following advice for residents and visitors in the county:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothes with soap and water if you come into contact with algae or discolored water.

Keep pets away from the area, and provide them with a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms — even boiling water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes that experience algae blooms is safe. Just be sure to rinse fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in water with algae blooms.

Anyone with symptoms from exposure to an algae bloom is urged to contact Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222. Alternatively, contact your veterinarian if you believe that your pet has become ill after coming into contact with contaminated water.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call 855-305-3903.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: