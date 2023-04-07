7 accused of performing sex acts at Volusia County parks

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Seven suspects, including one of whom is on felony probation for attempted first-degree murder and an 80-year-old man, were arrested this week in Volusia County on allegations of performing sex acts at parks.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the undercover operation was conducted Wednesday and Thursday after authorities received complaints about sexual activity in area parks.

Deputies said the operation took place Wednesday and Thursday at Spruce Creek and Doris Leeper parks in Port Orange; Sleepy Hollow Park in New Smyrna Beach; Lake Beresford Park in DeLand; Lake Dias Park in DeLeon Springs; Thornby Park in Deltona; and Mariner’s Cove and Green Springs parks in Enterprise.

The sheriff’s office said deputies in plain clothes and in uniform observed each of man expose himself and begin a sex act.

According to deputies, one of the men, Daniel S. Osborne, was on felony probation for attempted first-degree murder.

Another suspect, Scott Downer, had a similar arrest in June 2017 at Valentine Park in Orange City. In that incident, deputies said Downer was accused of lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a mother and two children, ages 2 and 4.

Those arrested were:

Daniel S. Osborne (DOB 3/23/1979), of New Smyrna Beach, exposure of sexual organ and violation of probation for attempted first-degree murder

Ronald C. Clemens (DOB 1/7/1943), of Sheridon, Ill., exposure of sexual organ

David D. Harris (DOB 3/28/1968), of Daytona Beach, exposure of sexual organ

Felix L. Luna (DOB 6/25/1973), of DeLand, exposure of sexual organ

Scott D. Downer (DOB 9/28/1957), of DeLand, exposure of sexual organ

Scott E. Carnathan (DOB 6/20/1971), of Deltona, exposure of sexual organ

Joseph H. Willems (DOB 3/17/1995), of Deltona, exposure of sexual organ

In addition to criminal charges, each defendant was issued a trespass warning for the park they visited.